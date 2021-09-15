Canfield cruises past Boardman for seventh win

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Boardman 6-1 in girls’ high school soccer action on Wednesday evening.

Lauren Yohman scored a pair of goals in the win. Maci Toporcer, Alli Malinky and Hanna Wahib also tallied goals for the Cardinals.

A Boardman own-goal accounted for the other score in the game.

Sabrina Goodrich recorded two assists for Canfield while Yohman and Malinky added one assist apiece.

Canfield goalkeeper Bayan Jadallah finished with five saves while Boardman’s Faith Watson piled up 16 saves on the night.

The Cardinals out-shot the Spartans 29-6 in the game.

With the win, Canfield improves to 7-1 on the season.