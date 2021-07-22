Canfield confident with return of star quarterback

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield is coming off a nine-win shortened season that ended in the Regional Championship game – so there is no shortage of confidence in camp this summer.

The Cards only have three starters back on offense, but that includes quarterback Broc Lowry, who nearly broke school record for yards in a season as a sophomore.

“He’s going to be able to do things on the field for us this year that we haven’t had in the past,” said Canfield head coach Mike Pavlansky. “We’re going to trust him to get in and out of the right place.”

“I think being able to throw the ball more, you know they (opponents) don’t have to play the run,” said senior running back Mike Crawford. “We can throw the ball to open up the run, use the run to open the pass, so defense can’t predict what we’re going to do every game. So we can switch it up on them.”

The Cards will be young and inexperienced upfront. Nick Bowen is the only returning starter on the offensive line, but the defense expects to be as hard hitting as ever.

“Everybody flying to the ball, physical every single play,” said senior linebacker Toby Smith. “You know, just remind people every Saturday morning they played Canfield, win or lose.”

The Cards will also start the season, Week One, against their biggest rival. In fact, Canfield has been breaking huddle all summer with the same two words… “beat Poland.”

“There’s an extra sense of urgency,” Pavlansky said. “Three of our first ball games are against traditional state ranked teams, and that’s Poland, Dover, and New Philadelphia. We told our guys, ‘You still want to mentioned around the state of Ohio, you better come out of the gates real fast. If you wait, the season could be lost in the first month.'”