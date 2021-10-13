Canfield baseball standout commits to Ohio State

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Senior baseball standout Landon Beidelschies has verbally committed to play college baseball at Ohio State.

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts on committing to Ohio State.

He is expected to be a weekend starting pitcher for the Buckeyes, playing in conference games.

He chose Ohio State over Cincinnati, Wright State, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.

During his junior season with the Cardinals, Beidelschies posted a record of 9-1 in 51 innings. He piled up a total of 91 strikeouts with only 13 walks, posting a sterling 0.41 ERA on the season.

Beidelschies is the second Canfield baseball standout to commit to OSU. AJ Havrilla likewise committed to the Buckeyes back in September.