Canfield 9U Little Leaguers force rematch with Poland

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Poland 11-4 in the Little League 9U District Championship game on Thursday at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

Since it is a double-elimination tournament, a rematch will take place between the two on Friday night with the winner claiming the District Title.

Canfield plated six runs in the second inning and never looked back in the win.

Mason Erjavic drove in a pair of runs in the win for Canfield.

Canfield and Poland 9U Little Leaguers will face-off for the second straight day on Friday evening. Fitch pitch is slated for 6 p.m. from the Field of Dreams in Boardman.