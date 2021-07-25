Canfield 12U softball team grabs win in Central Regional Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – The Canfield 12U Little League softball team grabbed a win in the Little League Central Regional Tournament on Sunday 10-0 in four innings over Wisconsin.

Canfield is representing the entire state of Ohio.

With the win, they advance to play Missouri on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Riley Billak pitched a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts on the day.

Sofia Castronova and Leah Figueroa had two hits for Canfield. Castronova had 3 RBIs while Figueroa added two more.

Games can be watched on the ESPN+ app.