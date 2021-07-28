Canfield 12U softball little leaguers win two games at Central Region Tournament

WHITESTOWN, Indiana (WKBN) – The Canfield 12U Softball Team won a pair of games on Wednesday in the Central Region Tournament.

Canfield topped Iowa 6-2 in the mornin, and defeated Kentucky 14-3 in the nightcap.

Pitcher Jenna Havrilla picked up the win, tossing four innings with four strikeouts. She also drove in three runs for the Canfield at the plate.

Ashtyn Hanousek went 2-4, driving in four runs in the win for Canfield.

Canfield returns to action on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. against Indiana. A win would advance the team to the regional championship against Missouri.