Canfield 12U softball drops second game at Little League Regional tournament

WHITESTOWN, Indiana (WKBN) – Missouri topped the Canfield 12U Softball Team 13-4 in the Little League Central Region Softball Tournament on Tuesday in Whitestown, Indiana.

Brooke Opalick led Canfield with a total of four hits in the loss.

Leah Figueroa drove in a pair of runs in the setback for Canfield.

Canfield returns to action Wednesday morning against Iowa. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m. from Whitestown, Indiana.

On Sunday, Canfield rolled past Wisconsin by a score of 10-0 in four innings.