Campbell Memorial to play Friday night without their head coach

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial head football coach Andrew King will not coach from the sidelines when the Red Devils host East Palestine this Friday night.

King will instead responsibly quarantine after a first-degree COVID-19 contact trace. The school says the decision has been made out of “an abundance of caution.”

The team will be led by assistant coach Rick DiNunzio on Friday night.

The school released the following statement on Wednesday:

We’re very pleased with our student athletes on the field, courts and in the classrooms. We know our students overcome adversity and rise to the challenge even when times are tough.

Superintendent Matthew Bowan went on to say that Coach King has earned the respect of the students and community early in his first head coaching assignment.

“During his absence, our students and assistant coaches will do well and are prepared under Coach King’s leadership. We know our students will represent our community positively this Friday night and continue to make us all proud,” Bowan said.