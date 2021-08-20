Caffey’s three scores have Hubbard leading Norwayne

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Eagles open up the 2021 high school football season hosting Norwayne.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard first with a Nick Hendrix one-yard touchdown run to give them a 7-0.

A T.C. Caffey touchdown run gave them the lead again in the second quarter, 14-7.

Another Caffey touchdown run extended their lead to 21-7.

With ten minutes left in the fourth, Caffey’s third touchdown gave the Eagles a 35-21 lead.

It is currently 35-21, Hubbard, midway through the fourth quarter.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Hubbard will play host to Cardinal Mooney in week two.