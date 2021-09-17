Caffey keeps rolling, Hubbard blanks Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — T.C. Caffey continued his epic start to the season Friday night with another five-touchdown performance as the Hubbard shut out the Struthers Wildcats 34-0.
Caffey finished with four scores on the ground and one through the air.
The Eagles led 21-0 at halftime.
Hubbard (5-0) will host Jefferson next week. Struthers (2-3) will visit Lakeview.
