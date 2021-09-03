Shaw vs. Hubbard game updates

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Hubbard Eagles, High School Football

Adobe Stock

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a historic win over Cardinal Mooney in week two, Hubbard hoped to keep the momentum rolling in a week three matchup with Shaw.

So far, so good on that front. Hubbard jumped out to a 41-0 lead at halftime behind over 200 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns from running back T.C. Caffey.

Caffey had eight touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season coming into the game.

Hubbard will host Poland in week four.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com