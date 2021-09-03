Shaw vs. Hubbard game updates

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a historic win over Cardinal Mooney in week two, Hubbard hoped to keep the momentum rolling in a week three matchup with Shaw.

So far, so good on that front. Hubbard jumped out to a 41-0 lead at halftime behind over 200 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns from running back T.C. Caffey.

Caffey had eight touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season coming into the game.

Hubbard will host Poland in week four.