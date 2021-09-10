Brungard, Springfield end Lowellville’s unbeaten streak

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville Rockets came into week four with a 3-0 record, but the two-time state qualifier Springfield Tigers stood in their way for win number four.

It was the Tigers, led by recent YSU commit Beau Brungard, who had the big night on Friday. Springfield put points on the board early and often in a 54-6 drubbing of the Rockets.

Lowellville will host Jackson-Milton in week five. Springfield will host Mineral Ridge.