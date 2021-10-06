Browns’ veteran linebacker set to return from injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have designated veteran linebacker Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve.

He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury following the season opening loss in Kansas City.

In his lone game with the Browns this season, Walker led the team with nine tackles.

NFL rules allow teams to return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.

The Browns have also signed linebacker Elijah Lee to the practice squad. He has appeared in all four games with the team this season but was waived earlier this week.