Browns update injury status of Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is carried off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ running back Kareem Hunt will miss more than a month with a significant calf injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says that Hunt will likely be placed on injured reserve, forcing him to miss at least three games.

D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton are the only two healthy running backs on the roster at the moment. Nick Chubb is still recovering from a calf injury of his own. His playing status remains unclear.

Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent a MRI on Monday to examine his injured left shoulder. Cleveland.com is reporting that Mayfield is seeking a second opinion from the first MRI.

The Browns will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night at 8 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.

If Mayfield is unable to play, veteran Case Keenum would get the start for Cleveland.