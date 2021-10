YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – NEO Flag coach and Struthers resident Scott Eaton has been selected as the BrownsNEXT Flag Football Coach of the Year.

“Quite surprised and humbled,” Eaton said. “I wasn’t expecting anything like this, but I’m excited.”

Watch the video above for the full Zoom interview with Eaton.

Eaton will be honored on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium before Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

Eaton has been a coach with NEO Flag for nearly 11 years.