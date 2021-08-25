Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tegray Scales (40) during an NFL football practice, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Brown have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales.

Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season.

At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana.

He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.

Scales originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Other previous stints include the Colts (2018), Steelers (2019 and 2020) and Buccaneers (2020).

The Cincinnati, Ohio native was also selected by the Dallas Renegades in the 2020 XFL Draft.

The Browns also waived cornerback Robert Jackson and released kicker Cody Parkey from injured reserve.