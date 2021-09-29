Browns’ rookie ruled out for Sunday’s game in Minnesota

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that rookie Cornerback Greg Newsome II has been ruled out of Sunday’s game in Minnesota with a calf strain.

The injury was suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Stefanski says that Newsome is not being placed on the injured-reserve list, which would require him to miss a minimum of three games.

The first-year player is considered week-to-week.

Newsome II has started all three games this season after being selected 26th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft back in April out of Northwestern.

2019 second-round pick Greedy Williams will start in place of Newsome.

The Browns will battle the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on WKBN-27.