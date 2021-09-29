Browns’ rookie ruled out for Sunday’s game in Minnesota

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that rookie Cornerback Greg Newsome II has been ruled out of Sunday’s game in Minnesota with a calf strain.
The injury was suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Stefanski says that Newsome is not being placed on the injured-reserve list, which would require him to miss a minimum of three games.
The first-year player is considered week-to-week.
Newsome II has started all three games this season after being selected 26th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft back in April out of Northwestern.
2019 second-round pick Greedy Williams will start in place of Newsome.
The Browns will battle the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m.
The game will be televised on WKBN-27.