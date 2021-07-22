Browns rename training facility for the first time in franchise history

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially announced a partnership that includes naming rights for the team’s “CrossCountry Mortgage Campus” training and administrative complex in Berea.

The partnership becomes the first Berea naming-rights partner in the 75-year history of the franchise.

CrossCountry Mortgage, which was founded in Cleveland in 2003, is a top-10 retail mortgage lender that services all 50 states through a network of more than 500 offices.

“As family organizations dedicated to Northeast Ohio, the Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage are aligned in our mission, values and goals to serve our fans and customers in the region and beyond as we build this partnership and establish the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus,” said Haslam Sports Group Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. “We share a commitment to training and developing all of our team members and creating strong internal cultures, which are the foundation for our partnership while investing resources in our campuses and community.

The partnership also will include CrossCountry Mortgage’s involvement in the team’s community and youth football initiatives and help advance the mortgage lender’s long-standing support of military veterans.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp officially begins on Tuesday July 27.