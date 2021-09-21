Browns Pro Bowl wideout placed on injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will be without the services of wide receiver Jarvis Landry for at least three weeks.

The five-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, which requires a minimum of three missed games.

Landry injured his knee during last Sunday’s game against Houston. It was considered an MCL sprain, and he was originally listed as “week-to-week” by head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday.

This season, Landry has caught six passes for 80 yards, and has two rushing attempts for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Jarvis Landry has only missed one game since his career started in 2014.