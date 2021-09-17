Browns place veteran linebacker on injured-reserve

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially placed veteran Linebacker Anthony Walker on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

He is expected to return to action in three weeks.

According to NFL rules: ” Any player going on injured reserve at this point in the season with a major injury is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.”

Walker signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in free agency during the offseason. He led the team with nine tackles in the season opener in Kansas City.

Elijah Lee is expected to be activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home opener against Houston.

The Browns are also holding a workout with former 49ers’ first round draft pick Reuben Foster.