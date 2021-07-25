Browns place prized rookie on COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team’s training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns placed rookie Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the COVID-19 list on Sunday.

He was selected #52 overall out of Notre Dame, and is expected to compete for a starting spot on the Cleveland defense.

Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award and was a unanimous All-America selection in 2020 after registering 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception in 12 games.

He also received All-America First Team honors from the Associated Press, Walter Camp, Sporting News, FWAA and Phil Steele. He likewise was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

The Browns are slated to hold their first full practice of training camp on Wednesday.