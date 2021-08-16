Browns lose veteran tight end to season-ending knee injury

Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson catches a pass during an NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster by five players on Monday.

Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the reserve/injured list.

Carlson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s preseason win over Jacksonville. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 games for the Browns last season.

Switzer was placed on IR with a foot injury after catching a touchdown pass in the preseason opener.

Other roster cuts officially announced on Monday include: guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Motrel Meander and cornerback Kiondre Thomas.



NFL teams are required to cut rosters to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Rosters must be reduced to 80 players by Aug. 24 and to 53 players by Aug. 31.