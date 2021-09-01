Browns lose key special teams player to NFL team

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge celebrates after a 7-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ Wide Receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

He spent the past two seasons in Cleveland after the Browns claimed him off waivers from the Rams in 2019.

Last season with the Browns, Hodge was a key special teams contributor. He also caught eleven passes on offense for 180 yards.

Hodge was one of the final cuts for Cleveland. The Browns have plenty of depth at wide receiver with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, And Rashard Higgins.