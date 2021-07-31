Browns’ inking star running back to contract extension

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have an agreement in place with running back Nick Chubb to a long-term contract extension Saturday night, just four days into training camp.

According to reports, it would be a three-year extension worth $36.6 million with $20 million guaranteed.

The #Browns and RB Nick Chubb have an agreement in principle on a 3-year contract extension worth $36.6M, per sources. $20M fully guaranteed. A huge deal for the bell cow in Cleveland. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2021

Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie contract this season.

He has rushed for two-straight 1,000 yard seasons and has racked up over 3,500 rushing yards since being drafted in 2018.

In 44 games, Chubb has scored 28 touchdowns.