Browns’ inking star running back to contract extension

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have an agreement in place with running back Nick Chubb to a long-term contract extension Saturday night, just four days into training camp.
According to reports, it would be a three-year extension worth $36.6 million with $20 million guaranteed.
Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie contract this season.
He has rushed for two-straight 1,000 yard seasons and has racked up over 3,500 rushing yards since being drafted in 2018.
In 44 games, Chubb has scored 28 touchdowns.