Browns announce starting quarterback for Thursday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that Case Keenum will start at quarterback on Thursday night against the Broncos.

Baker Mayfield, who has started 51 straight games, continues recovering from a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Keenum, who has started 62 career games, will be making his first start as a Brown since signing as a free agent back in 2020 after one season in Washington.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night, and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

With Washington during the 2019-20 season, he started eight games and finished with 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

His best season came while playing for Minnesota in 2017, while Kevin Stefanski was quarterbacks coach. He started 14 games for the NFC Champion Vikings, completing 67% of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

During the 2021 preseason, Keenum completed 33-48 passes for 298 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

The Browns and Broncos will kickoff on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.