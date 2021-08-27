Browns announce if Baker Mayfield will play in Sunday’s preseason finale

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out to pass during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday that Quarterback Baker Mayfield will play in Sunday’s preseason finale in Atlanta.

It will be Mayfield’s first game action in the preseason.

Stefanski also said that several other select veterans will also play against the Falcons, but declined to specifically name who would play.

The Browns and Falcons will kickoff the preseason finale Sunday at 8 p.m.

Two weeks later, Cleveland will head to Kansas City to open the regular season. The Browns and AFC Champion Chiefs will kickoff the season on Sunday, September 12 at 4:30 p.m.