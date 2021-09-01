Browns add quarterback; 11 players added to Cleveland practice squad

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of 11 players to the practice squad.
Quarterback Nick Mullens was among those added to the practice squad. He spent the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. He previously went undrafted in 2017 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.
Mullens has played in 19 career NFL games with 16 starts, tossing 387 completions for 4,714 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The 10 other players signed to the practice squad were previously with the Browns in camp.
Cleveland Browns practice squad signings:
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
DT Sheldon Day
TE Jordan Franks
DE Porter Gustin
RB John Kelly
LB Elijah Lee
S Jovante Moffatt
QB Nick Mullens
WR JoJo Natson
FB Johnny Stanton
DE Curtis Weaver
The team has five practice squad openings remaining of its allotted 16 slots.