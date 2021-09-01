Browns add quarterback; 11 players added to Cleveland practice squad

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of 11 players to the practice squad.

Quarterback Nick Mullens was among those added to the practice squad. He spent the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. He previously went undrafted in 2017 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Mullens has played in 19 career NFL games with 16 starts, tossing 387 completions for 4,714 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The 10 other players signed to the practice squad were previously with the Browns in camp.



Cleveland Browns practice squad signings:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

DT Sheldon Day

TE Jordan Franks

DE Porter Gustin

RB John Kelly

LB Elijah Lee

S Jovante Moffatt

QB Nick Mullens

WR JoJo Natson

FB Johnny Stanton

DE Curtis Weaver

The team has five practice squad openings remaining of its allotted 16 slots.