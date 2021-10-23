Brookfield High School Basketball schedules

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Brookfield High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Mathews
Dec. 3 – at Hubbard
Dec. 7 – Columbiana
Dec. 11 – Maplewood
Dec. 14 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 17 – at Liberty
Dec. 21 – Crestview
Dec. 30 – Southeast
Jan. 4 – LaBrae
Jan. 7 – at Champion
Jan. 11 – Newton Falls
Jan. 14 – at Garfield
Jan. 18 – at St. John
Jan. 21 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 25 – Liberty
Jan. 28 – at Crestview
Feb. 1 – at LaBrae
Feb. 4 – Champion
Feb. 8 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 11 – Garfield
Feb. 12 – at Southington
Feb. 15 – Heartland Christian
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – at Lakeview
Dec. 2 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 4 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 6 – at Springfield
Dec. 9 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 13 – at Liberty
Dec. 16 – Crestview
Dec. 20 – LaBrae
Dec. 23 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 28 – vs. John Marshall (Brookfield Holiday Tournament)
Dec. 29 – Brookfield Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3 – at Champion
Jan. 6 – Newton Falls
Jan. 10 – at Garfield
Jan. 13 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 20 – Liberty
Jan. 24 – at Crestview
Jan. 27 – at LaBrae
Jan. 31 – Champion
Feb. 3 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 7 – Garfield
Feb. 10 – at South Range
Brookfield High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 614 Bedford Rd SE, Brookfield, OH 44403
