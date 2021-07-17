Bogey-free 3rd round pushes Warren JFK grad into Top 20 at The Open Championship

SANDWICH, England (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak posted a bogey-free 3rd Round of The Open Championship to jump 35 spots up the leaderboard in a tie for 18th.
On the day, Kokrak shot a 4-under, 66.
It is his first under-par round of the tournament.
The former Eagle bagged to birdies on the front-nine on 3 and 7.
On the back, he posted two more birdies on 14 and 17.
Kokrak will tee off at 8 a.m. EST and will play will fellow American Joel Dahmen and sits eight shots off the leader Louis Oosthuizen.