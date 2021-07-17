Bogey-free 3rd round pushes Warren JFK grad into Top 20 at The Open Championship

Jason Kokrak hits off the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

SANDWICH, England (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak posted a bogey-free 3rd Round of The Open Championship to jump 35 spots up the leaderboard in a tie for 18th.

On the day, Kokrak shot a 4-under, 66.

It is his first under-par round of the tournament.

The former Eagle bagged to birdies on the front-nine on 3 and 7.

On the back, he posted two more birdies on 14 and 17.

Kokrak will tee off at 8 a.m. EST and will play will fellow American Joel Dahmen and sits eight shots off the leader Louis Oosthuizen.

