Boardman’s explosive offense too much for Youngstown East

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman put up 41 points in the first half to grab a 62-14 win over Youngstown East.
With the win, the Spartans improve to 4-1, while the Golden Bears fall to 1-4.
Next week, Boardman is on the road at St. Benedictine. East is away at Cardinal Mooney.
