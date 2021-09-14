Boardman sweeps championships at AAC Golf Tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman swept both the girls’ and boys’ championships at the 14th annual AAC Golf Tournament, which was held on Tuesday, September 14 at the Youngstown Country Club.



The Lady Spartans shot a score of 355 with tournament medalist Madison Murphy shooting the low round of 82.

On the boys side of the tournament, Boardman’s Ryan Sam was a tournament medalist with a score of 72 to help the Spartans score a winning round of 324.

Coaching the Boardman girls squad is Lee Christman. The boys are coached by Brian Terlesky.