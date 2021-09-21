Boardman snaps Howland’s 42-game regular season win streak

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys’ soccer team snapped defending state champion Howland’s 42-game regular season win streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

The loss was Howland’s first since 2018.

It was Boardman’s first win over Howland in 17 years.

Boardman sophomore Landon Mitchell opened the scoring in the first half, scoring a goal off an assist from senior captain Cole Congson.

After the break, senior AJ Barber tallied two assists, one to junior captain Ian McGavin followed by another to junior Logan Thompson.

Congson rounded out the scoring with an unassisted finish late in the game.

Junior captain Carson Essad registered eight saves.

With the win, Boardman improves to 6-1-1 on the year. Howland drops to 7-1 overall on the campaign.