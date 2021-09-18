Boardman hosts 36th annual Spartan Cross Country Invitational

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The 36th annual Spartan Cross Country Invitational took place Saturday at Boardman. It’s one of the largest cross country meets in the Midwest.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the invitational.

The event kicked off with the Division I Boys race. Nearly 50 schools competed. Canfield’s Nick Plant among the favorites.

The reigning 800m state champion finished in third place with a time of 16:20.

Several teams had strong showings including the Salem girls, who placed third overall.

The Quakers’ Maggie Hopple finishing third overall in Division 2.

In Division 3, the Maplewood girls finished second while the McDonald girls grabbed third.

Blue Devils standout Megan Hipple was the top overall finisher in Division 3 with a time of 19:33.