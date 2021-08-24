Boardman head coach previews Week 2 matchup against Chaney

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a win over Cardinal Mooney in Week 1 of the high school football season, the attention for the Spartans now shifts to Chaney.

Boardman Head Coach Seth Antram spoke to Sports Team 27 on Tuesday via Zoom. Watch the video above to hear from him.

Antram used to be an assistant with the Cowboys.

Chaney fell in their opener 21-0 to Austintown-Fitch.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley. Just visit the WKBN Big 22 page.