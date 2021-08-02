Boardman bowler heading to Division I ranks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman girls bowling standout Lexus Petrich has signed to continue her career at Division I McKendree University.

Petrich helped lead the Spartans to the state quarterfinals this past season.

She was named All-American Conference MVP.

Petrich was also placed second in the state for a high game with marks of 297. That score is also the 12th highest score in the state all-time.

In her senior season, Petrich posted a 203 average.

McKendree reached the NCAA National Championships this past year.

