Boardman bowler heading to Division I ranks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman girls bowling standout Lexus Petrich has signed to continue her career at Division I McKendree University.
Petrich helped lead the Spartans to the state quarterfinals this past season.
She was named All-American Conference MVP.
Petrich was also placed second in the state for a high game with marks of 297. That score is also the 12th highest score in the state all-time.
In her senior season, Petrich posted a 203 average.
McKendree reached the NCAA National Championships this past year.