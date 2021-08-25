Boardman blanks rival Cardinal Mooney

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman rolled past Cardinal Mooney 8-0 in girls’ high school soccer action Wednesday night at Spartans Stadium.



Sarah Blasco and Rebekash Bader each scored a pair of goals. Blasco also had two assists.

Ava Freeborough, Nadia Rawhneh, Ashley Harding and Morgan Auck added one goal apiece. Auck added three assists while Blasco tallied two.

Harding, Freeborough and Megan Faubel also added an assist.

Sophomore goalkeeper Faith Walston recorded the shutout for the Spartans.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 1-1 on the campaign.

Boardman improves to 2-1 overall on the season. The Lady Spartans return to action Saturday at home against West Branch at 3 p.m.