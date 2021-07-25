Boardman 10U team falls in state tournament, action continues Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 10U Little League baseball team fell in state tournament action Sunday to East Holmes 4-1.

With the loss, Boardman drops to the elimination bracket, a loss away from having their season end.

Six teams remain alive, four of which will be playing in elimination action on Monday.

Boardman will play Cuyahoga Falls North and New Albany will play Rock Hill. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m.

In the winner’s bracket championship game, East Holmes will play Hamilton West Side at 8 p.m. Monday on Field L-1.

