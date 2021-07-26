Boardman 10U Little Leaguers stay alive in state tournament

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 10U Little League team topped Cuyahoga Falls North 8-3 Monday in an elimination game in the State of Ohio Minor Division Tournament held at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.



Rick Gozur drove in a pair of runs for Boardman on a two-run single.

Boardman’s Chase Willis added a sacrifice-fly to drive in another run.

Boardman later exploded for five additional runs late in the game to seal the deal.

With the win, Boardman advances to face New Albany on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. on Field L1 at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.