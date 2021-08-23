Bill Burke’s 400-yard passing day lifted Spartans over Tom Brady and Michigan

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WKBN) – Nick Saban’s #11 ranked Michigan State Spartans held off Tom Brady and the #3 Michigan Wolverines 34-31 on October 9, 1999 to continue their undefeated start to the season at 6-0.

Howland’s Bill Burke threw for 400-yards, the most of any Spartan quarterback at the time, tossing a pair of third quarter touchdowns to help lift the Spartans past their rivals. Burke completed 10 passes to Plaxico Burress for 255 yards. Burress was drafted in the 1st round (8th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady played in the first and fourth quarters at quarterback for the Wolverines, while Drew Henson played in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. The San Mateo, California product connected on 30 of 41 passes for 285 yards and 2 scores.

After the regular season, coach Saban was hired in November to take over the LSU program. Longtime assistant Bobby Williams replaced Saban as Sparty’s leader.

In 1999, the Spartans topped five Top-25 teams during the season, including #10-ranked Florida in the Citrus Bowl – 37-34. MSU concluded their campaign with a 10-2 mark, ranking #7 in the AP poll.

Bill Burke, Senior/QB

1999 – 2214 yards passing, 55.4%, 20 TDs

Michigan State’s 1999 Results

Spartans 37 Florida 34 (Citrus Bowl)

Spartans 35 Penn State 28

Spartans 40 Northwestern 0

Spartans 23 Ohio State 7

Wisconsin 40 Spartans 10

Purdue 52 Spartans 28

Spartans 34 Michigan 31

Spartans 49 Iowa 3

Spartans 27 Illinois 10

Spartans 23 Notre Dame 13

Spartans 51 Eastern Michigan 7

Spartans 27 Oregon 20

