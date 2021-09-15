Big game Friday in Liberty; Leopards and Crestview both seek to get above .500

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview and Liberty are both seeking to register a victory Friday to secure a winning record entering the second half of the 2021 season.

The two schools began playing one another on a consistent basis three years ago when each was in the All-American Conference’s Blue Tier. The Rebels have taken each meeting over the last two years by a combined score of 74-13.

In 2014 (Sept. 12), Liberty bested Crestview by winning 26-18.

Rebel quarterback Anthony Cusick is 263-yards shy of reaching the 1,000-yard mark through the air for the season. The senior signal caller has completed 11 or more passes to four different receivers, including his favorite target Kirkland Miller (team-leading 18 catches).

Crestview’s offense has also been led by their running back Roclen Bettura, who’s gained 102-yards per contest.

First-year head coach Joe Simon picked up his first win in the season opener over Western Reserve (30-12). Liberty has been led offensively by the arm of D.C. Ferrell (525 passing yards, 7 TDs), the legs of Donte Venters (374 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and the ability to get behind the defense in receivers Chris Cunningham (12.4 average yards per catch) and Rushad Chambers (22.3 avg).

2021 High School Football – Week 5

Friday, September 17 at 7 pm

Crestview (2-2) at Liberty (2-2)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Crestview, 27.3; Liberty, 24.3

Scoring Defense: Crestview, 19.8; Liberty, 22.8

Team Leaders

Crestview

Passing: Anthony Cusick – 737 yards, 8 TDs, 56.2% (63-112)

Rushing: Roclen Bettura – 409 yards, 6.7 avg, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kirkland Miller – 18 catches, 159 yards

Liberty

Passing: D.C. Ferrell – 525 yards, 7 TDs; 56.5% (39-69)

Rushing: Donte Venters – 374 yards, 5.2 avg, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Cunningham – 20 catches, 248 yards, 3 TDs

2021 Results

Crestview

Def. Campbell Memorial, 47-7

Lost to United, 28-21

Def. Southern, 28-6

Lost to Salem, 38-13

Liberty

Lost to Rootstown, 24-20

Def. Lakeview, 34-28 (OT)

Lost to Girard, 27-13

Def. Western Reserve, 30-12