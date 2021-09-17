Big first half pushes Canfield past Chaney

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield put up 35 points in the first half to defeat Chaney 35-6 Friday night.

Junior Broc Lowry finished the first half with four touchdowns for the Cardinals before sitting out the third and fourth quarters.

With the win, Canfield improves to 4-1 while Chaney drops to 2-3.

Canfield will host Marion Pleasant in Week 6. Chaney will visit Ursuline.