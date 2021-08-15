Before his political career, Traficant starred at Pitt

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Many forget that prior to his political career and stint in Congress from 1985-2002, Cardinal Mooney alum Jim Traficant was the starting quarterback for coach John Michelosen’s Pitt Panthers.

He threw for 1455 yards and 9 touchdown passes between 1960 and 1962 in Oakland. In 1962, he led the Panthers to a 5-5 mark as he completed 39 passes for 611 yards and 3 scores.

Traficant was drafted in the 20th round by the Steelers in the 1963 NFL Draft.

Jim Traficant, QB/Pitt

1962: 611 passing yards, 3 TDs; 2 rushing TDs

1962 Panthers’ Results

Penn State 16 Panthers 0

Panthers 7 Army 6

Notre Dame 43 Panthers 22

Panthers 24 Syracuse 6

Navy 32 Panthers 9

Panthers 8 UCLA 6

West Virginia 15 Panthers 8

Panthers 26 California 24

Panthers 24 Baylor 14

Miami, FL 23 Panthers 14

