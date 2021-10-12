Beaver Local volleyball advances to finals to face East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Top-seeded Beaver Local downed Oak Glen 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-12) in the 4A Ohio Valley Athletic Conference (OVAC) semi-finals Tuesday night.

“I think our girls came out excited and ready to play.” Beaver Local Head Coach Sarah Lowe said. “We’ve had some rough patches along the way, in terms of our defensive consistency, and tonight, they put it all together, and our hitters executed up front.”

Senior Grace Hill lead the Beavers with 11 kills and 19 assists. Brooke Talbot finished the night with 7 kills and 17 assists.

“I think the energy was just amazing, and we came out and really took advantage of when we had serve,” Hill said. “We tried to decrease our errors, and we worked on covering tips a lot.”

The Beavers advance to Saturday’s OVAC finals to face East Liverpool.