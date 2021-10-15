Austintown Fitch vs. Boardman game updates

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch visits Boardman in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Tyree Mitchell got the Falcons on the board early in the second quarter after both teams were scoreless through one. The four-yard run gave Fitch a 7-0 lead with 8:52 left in the first half.

With 2:33 left in the second quarter, Devin Sherwood connected with Donnie Ellis for a 42-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

The Falcons had a prime opportunity to add to the lead late in the half, but an attempt to spike the ball on the Boardman one-yard line with one second left came too late, and time expired.

It’s currently 14-0 at the half at last update.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Austintown Fitch (4-3) will finish the season with a trip to Warren Harding in week ten. Boardman (4-3) will play host to Canfield.