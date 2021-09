NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington’s high school football game with Oil City scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 case with the Oil City team.

The Greyhounds had a bye week last week as well, playing just one game this season, which was on August 27.

Wilmington is 1-0 on the season and unless they add a game for this week, will not play again until September 18 against Greenville.

That game is slated for 7 p.m. at Greenville.