Another Valley high school football game canceled due to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football game between Cardinal Mooney and East scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.
The East program is dealing with COVID issues and must undergo testing to resume practice on September 30.
As of now, the Cardinals are scheduled to return to action on Friday, October 1, on the road at Brush.
East’s next scheduled game slated for Friday, October 1, on the road at Howland is also canceled.
The Golden Bears’ next scheduled game is set for Friday, October 8, against Canfield.
