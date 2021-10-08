Another shut out; Springfield wins 7th game in a row

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beau Brungard threw for two scores and ran for another two as Springfield rolled to a 42-0 win over Western Reserve. Brungard finished by throwing for 140 yards and rushed for 121 stripes.

Springfield’s defense allowed just 100 yards of total offense while posting their second straight shut out (last week, def. Waterloo 51-0).

The Tigers have won seven in a row which includes their last five where they’ve outscored the opposition 251-20. Springfield has also been victorious in their last 23 games in the month of October. Last loss came in 2015.

Next week, Springfield will welcome Jackson-Milton.

Western Reserve falls to 4-4. The Blue Devils had won their previous four games after an 0-3 start to the season.

Reserve will return home to face Sebring.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley — visit the WKBN Big 22 page.