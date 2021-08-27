Another local high school football game canceled for tonight

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football game between Leetonia and Mathews has been canceled for Friday night due to a positive COVID-19 test at Leetonia.

The game was to be a Mustangs’ home contest, and could possibly be rescheduled for a later date.

The Bears have an open date on September 3 and will return to game action on Friday, September 10 at home against East Palestine.

Mathews is slated to return to the field on Friday, September 3 o the road at Sebring.

