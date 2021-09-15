Another local football game canceled due to positive COVID tests

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles home football game against Jefferson has been canceled for this Friday night due to positive COVID tests within the Red Dragons program.

Wednesday’s cancellation marks the fourth this week for local teams.

Warren JFK’s game against Fairport Harding has been canceled due to a lack of players for the Sailors.

In Pennsylvania, Sharpsville’s matchup with Lakeview has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Lakeview, along with the Eisenhower vs. Mercer game.

So far this week, there have been four games alone in District 10 that have been canceled.