Another high school football game canceled in week eight

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s high school football game between East Liverpool and Warrensville Heights has been canceled due to COVID issues with the Warrensville Heights program.
In a social media post, the Potters Athletic Department has announced that senior day activities have been moved to Friday October 29.
East Liverpool is currently 1-5 on the season. The Potters are slated to return to action on Friday October 15 on the road at Oak Glen High School. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
